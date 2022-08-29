US Government to Stop Free COVID-19 Home Test Kits - Reports

The US government will stop mailing free COVID-19 home test kits on Friday due to a lack of congressional funding, NBC News reported, citing a White House official

The tests, which are sent to recipients upon request at covidtests.

gov, are running low, while the Biden administration wants to reserve adequate stock in case of a fall surge, the official said.

Unless there is additional funding from Congress, the free tests will no longer be offered starting Friday. The White House had unsuccessfully asked Congress for $22.5 billion in COVID-19 relief funding in March.

The Federal government began mailing free home testing kits in January, distributing approximately 600 million through its website.