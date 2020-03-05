UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Government To Withhold Money From Sanctuary Cities Per Court Ruling - Trump

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 08:56 PM

US Government to Withhold Money From Sanctuary Cities Per Court Ruling - Trump

The US government will begin blocking federal subsidies to state and local governments that shelter illegal immigrants from prosecution and deportation, President Donald Trump said in a Twitter statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The US government will begin blocking federal subsidies to state and local governments that shelter illegal immigrants from prosecution and deportation, President Donald Trump said in a Twitter statement on Thursday.

"As per recent Federal Court ruling, the Federal Government will be withholding funds from Sanctuary Cities. They should change their status and go non-Sanctuary. Do not protect criminals!" Trump said.

Trump's threat followed an appellate court ruling on Wednesday that allows the government to block disbursement of millions of Dollars for law enforcement in jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration officials.

The ruling by an appellate court in New York City is at odds with rulings by three other appellate courts, which had prevented the Trump administration from punishing sanctuary jurisdictions by blocking federal funds.

As a result, legal scholars expect the issue to move to the Supreme Court.

Trump frequently cites crimes such as rape and murder committed by illegal aliens who had been slated for deportation but were released from jail in sanctuary jurisdictions.

Related Topics

Murder Supreme Court Jail Twitter Trump New York From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives honorary Drama PhD from Sud ..

16 minutes ago

Saudi records three new coronavirus cases

46 minutes ago

Dow opens 2.5% lower, resuming downward slide on v ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab inaugurates open defectaion- ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power s ..

5 minutes ago

NPMC for provision of eatables on affordable price ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.