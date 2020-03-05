US Government to Withhold Money From Sanctuary Cities Per Court Ruling - Trump

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The US government will begin blocking federal subsidies to state and local governments that shelter illegal immigrants from prosecution and deportation, President Donald Trump said in a Twitter statement on Thursday.

"As per recent Federal Court ruling, the Federal Government will be withholding funds from Sanctuary Cities. They should change their status and go non-Sanctuary. Do not protect criminals!" Trump said.

Trump's threat followed an appellate court ruling on Wednesday that allows the government to block disbursement of millions of Dollars for law enforcement in jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration officials.

The ruling by an appellate court in New York City is at odds with rulings by three other appellate courts, which had prevented the Trump administration from punishing sanctuary jurisdictions by blocking federal funds.

As a result, legal scholars expect the issue to move to the Supreme Court.

Trump frequently cites crimes such as rape and murder committed by illegal aliens who had been slated for deportation but were released from jail in sanctuary jurisdictions.