US Government Urged to Pull All E-Cigarettes, Vaping Products From Sale - Senators

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) All pod and cartridge-based e-cigarette and other vaping products should be withdrawn from public sale until the food and Drug Administration (FDA) can thoroughly test them and confirm they are safe to use, four US senators wrote in a letter on Friday.

"[N]one of the e-cigarettes... currently on the market have gone through the FDA approval process," the letter said. "They have not demonstrated that that they are safe and effective for helping adults quit smoking cigarettes. They are hooking our children on nicotine at alarming rates."

Between 2017 and 2018, the United Sates recorded a 78 percent increase in the number of high-school children using e-cigarettes, and a 48 percent increase in the number of middle-school children using them, the press release said.

"[T]he FDA has refused to use its existing authority to properly regulate e-cigarette products... And none of these products have been proven by the FDA to be safe or effective at helping people quit smoking cigarettes," the letter said.

Five million children were now vaping, including one in four high school students - an increase of 135 percent over the past two years, Senator Lisa Murkowski, who signed the letter said in a press release.

The other signatories were Senators Dirk Durbin, Jeff Merkley and Richard Blumenthal.