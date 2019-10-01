US Government Whistleblower in Trump-Zelenskyy Call Should Be Protected - Senator

(@FahadShabbir)

The US government whistleblower who provided sensitive information on a July call between President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart should be protected, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said on Tuesday

"This person appears to have followed the whistleblower protection laws and ought to be heard out and protected," Grassley said in a statement.

On September 26, the House intelligence committee released a whistleblower complaint, submitted to the inspector general in August, that claimed during a July phone call the US president pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to probe the Democratic Party's frontrunning candidate in the 2020 presidential race, Joe Biden, and his son's dealings with a Ukraine natural gas company.

Grassley, who chairs the Senate Whistleblower Protection Caucus, also said media reports about the whistleblower's identity do not serve the public interest.

"Uninformed speculation wielded by politicians or media commentators as a partisan weapon is counterproductive and does not serve the country," he said.

The US Democrats have launched impeachment proceedings against Trump, saying he sought to pressure a foreign government into assisting his re-election campaign. Trump denies any wrongdoing and has accused Democrats of launching another "witch hunt" against him.