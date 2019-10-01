UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Government Whistleblower In Trump-Zelenskyy Call Should Be Protected - Senator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 10:19 PM

US Government Whistleblower in Trump-Zelenskyy Call Should Be Protected - Senator

The US government whistleblower who provided sensitive information on a July call between President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart should be protected, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The US government whistleblower who provided sensitive information on a July call between President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart should be protected, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said on Tuesday

"This person appears to have followed the whistleblower protection laws and ought to be heard out and protected," Grassley said in a statement.

On September 26, the House intelligence committee released a whistleblower complaint, submitted to the inspector general in August, that claimed during a July phone call the US president pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to probe the Democratic Party's frontrunning candidate in the 2020 presidential race, Joe Biden, and his son's dealings with a Ukraine natural gas company.

Grassley, who chairs the Senate Whistleblower Protection Caucus, also said media reports about the whistleblower's identity do not serve the public interest.

"Uninformed speculation wielded by politicians or media commentators as a partisan weapon is counterproductive and does not serve the country," he said.

The US Democrats have launched impeachment proceedings against Trump, saying he sought to pressure a foreign government into assisting his re-election campaign. Trump denies any wrongdoing and has accused Democrats of launching another "witch hunt" against him.

Related Topics

Senate Ukraine Company Trump July August September Democrats Gas 2020 Media Government Race Weapon

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences on death of ..

36 minutes ago

5 British climbers rescued after crevasse mishap

2 minutes ago

India's military blockade on Kashmir must end: US ..

2 minutes ago

Excise dept set new precedence by collecting 103% ..

2 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister's Brexit Strategy 'Hanging by Ve ..

2 minutes ago

Farrurk, Saqib and Salman star on day one of Natio ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.