WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The White House is committed to removing Iran from the UN body on women's rights, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"We welcome civil society's call for the expulsion of the Iranian government from the UN Commission on the Status of Women," said Jean-Pierre. " The United States Government will take action to ensure Iran is removed. Women and men in Iran must have the right to freedom of expression and assembly. Iran must end its use of violence against its own citizens. Until Iran changes its behavior the US will continue to impose costs and hold accountable Iranian officials and entities that are responsible for employing violence to suppress protest, civil society, and women's rights.

"

Earlier on Wednesday, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the United States would work with other nations to remove Iran from the 45-member U.N. Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) amid ongoing protests in Iran.

Mass protests began in Iran in mid-September after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab, which triggered a wave of anti-Iranian sanctions by US, European, and Canadian officials.

Iranian authorities have accused Western countries of supporting the protesters.