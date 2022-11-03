UrduPoint.com

US Government Will Take Action To Ensure Iran's Removal From UN Women's Commission - WH

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 01:00 AM

US Government Will Take Action To Ensure Iran's Removal From UN Women's Commission - WH

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The White House is committed to removing Iran from the UN body on women's rights, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"We welcome civil society's call for the expulsion of the Iranian government from the UN Commission on the Status of Women," said Jean-Pierre. " The United States Government will take action to ensure Iran is removed. Women and men in Iran must have the right to freedom of expression and assembly. Iran must end its use of violence against its own citizens. Until Iran changes its behavior the US will continue to impose costs and hold accountable Iranian officials and entities that are responsible for employing violence to suppress protest, civil society, and women's rights.

"

Earlier on Wednesday, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the United States would work with other nations to remove Iran from the 45-member U.N. Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) amid ongoing protests in Iran.

Mass protests began in Iran in mid-September after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab, which triggered a wave of anti-Iranian sanctions by US, European, and Canadian officials.

Iranian authorities have accused Western countries of supporting the protesters.

Related Topics

Assembly Protest Police United Nations Iran Civil Society White House United States Women From Government

Recent Stories

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

1 hour ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

1 hour ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

1 hour ago
 Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Militar ..

Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Military Unit Near Kosovo

1 hour ago
 Rising Number of Americans Say Inflation Most Impo ..

Rising Number of Americans Say Inflation Most Important Issue Ahead of US Electi ..

1 hour ago
 US Sees No Solution to Climate Change Without Chin ..

US Sees No Solution to Climate Change Without China, Russia, India - Kerry

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.