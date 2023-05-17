(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The United States is unlikely to witness the failure of banks from the top five or 10 because the government will not allow it, legendary American investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.

A number of US banks have landed in trouble over the past two months after their customers abruptly withdrew their deposits, requiring either government intervention to prop them up or an outright sale to a stronger banking entity. On May 1, troubled San Francisco-based First Republic was acquired by JPMorgan Chase, the largest US banking group. In March, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank were rescued by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

"The United States has hundreds of banks. The ones that failed last time were among the biggest in the US. I don't think that the big five or 10 in the US will fail and if they do Washington will rush in and save them because they cannot let the big, big, big banks in America fail," Rogers said. "And they certainly cannot let the depositors suffer."

The government cannot allow depositors to suffer badly because "politicians want the votes," the investor stated.

"But that just makes the situation worse. That means there will be more failures, and there will be very big failures," he warned.

Rogers said that as a depositor, one should be very careful, because if you're a big depositor, there may come a time when big depositors will lose all or some of their money.

"So depositors need to start worrying, and being sure that the bank where they have money is sound, or they should spread their money in several banks, so if one fails, they don't get completely wiped out," he said. "They might think about having bank deposits in banks outside the US, because many banks outside the US are sound. It's not just the US that has good banks and bad banks. So depositors should start thinking about it. You don't have to worry for a while. Don't worry, not this month, but you should start thinking about it."

The US government has tools to keep its banking system safe and protect American depositors, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier this month after First Republic Bank's failure.

President Joe Biden wants his team to lead efforts in supporting the country's banking system, she added, noting that the FDIC is monitoring the situation.

The White House spokesperson also said the Biden administration is taking decisive and forceful actions to make sure that the US banking system continues to have access to resources and meet depositors' needs.