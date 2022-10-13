US Government Worried About FBI Sympathy for January 6 Capitol Breach - Internal Email

The US government was concerned about sympathy expressed by FBI agents for individuals involved in the January 6, 2021 breach of the Capitol complex, internal emails released under the Freedom of Information Act revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The US government was concerned about sympathy expressed by FBI agents for individuals involved in the January 6, 2021 breach of the Capitol complex, internal emails released under the Freedom of Information Act revealed on Thursday.

The email, sent from a redacted source to FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate on January 13, highlighted concerns about sympathy and support among the bureau's employees for those involved in the Capitol breach.

"There's no good way to say it, so I'll just be direct: from my first-hand and second-hand information from conversations since January 6th there is, at best, a sizable percentage of the employee population that felt sympathetic to the group that stormed the Capitol, and said it was no different than the BLM (Black Lives Matter) protests of last summer," the email said.

The author cited an instance of having to explain to an agent how the Capitol breach differed from cases of looting and arson during the BLM riots, calling the former "domestic terrorists" and the latter a "smattering of criminals.

"

The email also mentioned a conversation where an FBI official said that more than 70% of his counterterrorism squad and approximately 75% of agents disagreed with the violence of January 6, but could empathize with the participants' frustrations.

Moreover, the email noted a case where FBI employees considered the Capitol breach a response to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown policies and related economic challenges.

The examples are not "one-off events," according to the email. Instead, they represent a larger group within the FBI workforce, the email said.

Hundreds of individuals have been charged by US authorities for their alleged involvement in crimes related to the January 6 events at the Capitol, which temporarily disrupted the certification of 2020 presidential election results in favor of Joe Biden.

A US House committee tasked with investigating the incident has placed much of the responsibility on former US President Donald Trump whose actions they claim fueled the breach. The committee is expected to hold its final televised hearing on the matter later on Thursday.