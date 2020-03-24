UrduPoint.com
US Governors Impress Public More Than Trump, Congress In Dealing With Coronavirus - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The US public have given their state governors far higher marks for handling the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis than to President Donald Trump or Congress, although Trump gets an overall approval rating too, a Monmouth University poll revealed on Monday.

"Governors ... get even better ratings for handling the outbreak, with 72 percent of the public saying their state's governor has done a good job to just 18 percent a bad job," the poll said.

Public praise for the nations' governors is bipartisan at 76 percent of Democrats, 73 percent of Republicans and 67 percent of independents saying their governor has done a good job dealing with the situation, the poll found.

Trump receives a net positive rating for his actions around the pandemic and his overall job rating has improved slightly since last month.

However, opinion on him is strongly partisan. Those who say he has done a good job range from 89 percent of Republicans to 48 percent of independents and 19 percent of Democrats, the poll said.

Public opinion on the overall job Trump has done as president has slightly improved during the crisis. His job rating has risen 2 percent to 46 percent approval and 48 percent disapproval compared to 44 percent approval and 50 percent disapproval in February, Monmouth University said.

The poll also found that the novel coronavirus pandemic has become the most influential factor in the lives of US citizens. Nearly six out of ten Americans - 57 percent - said the coronavirus crisis was the biggest concern facing their family.

