US Gov't. Agrees To Phased Withdrawal Of Federal Agents From Portland - Oregon Governor

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The Trump administration has agreed to a phased withdrawal of Federal law enforcement officers who were sent to the city of Portland to quell violence and protect a federal courthouse, Oregon Governor Kate Brown said in a statement on Wednesday.

"After my discussions with VP [Vice President Mike] Pence and others, the federal government has agreed to withdraw federal officers from Portland," Brown said via Twitter. "They have acted as an occupying force and brought violence. Starting tomorrow, all Customs and Border Protection and ICE officers will leave downtown Portland."

