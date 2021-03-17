US Govt. Approves Stryker Vehicles Sale to Macedonia - Defense Security Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The US Department of State has approved the sale of more than 50 Stryker infantry carrying military vehicles to Macedonia, a NATO member state, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the government of North Macedonia of Stryker Vehicles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $210 million," the release stated.

The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying the US Congress of the possible sale also on Tuesday, the release said. The principal contractor for the deal will be General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) and the vehicles will be produced at GDLS-Canada in London, Ontario, the release also said.

The Macedonian government has requested the possible sale of 54 Stryker Vehicles, to include M1126 Infantry Carrier Vehicles, M1130 Command Vehicles and M1129 Mortar Carrier Vehicles, the release added.

The sales package will also include M2A1 machine guns; M6 smoke grenade launchers and associated spares; Harris radios; common remote operated weapons station ; defense advanced GPS receiver; AN/VAS-5 driver's vision enhancer and spare parts and components, according to the release.