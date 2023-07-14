Open Menu

US Govt. Asks Court To Deny Trump's Request To Delay Classified Documents Trial - Filing

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 02:50 AM

US Govt. Asks Court to Deny Trump's Request to Delay Classified Documents Trial - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The US government asked a court to deny former President Donald Trump's and his assistant co-defendant Waltine Nauta's motion to reschedule the trial over alleged mishandling of classified documents until after the 2024 presidential election, according to a court filing.

"There is no basis in law or fact for proceeding in such an indeterminate and open-ended fashion, and the Defendants provide none," the government said in a reply to the motion on Thursday. "(T)he Court should reject Defendants' invitation to defer consideration of a trial date, and should set jury selection to begin on December 11, 2023."

The government pointed out in its reply that Trump's and Nauta's claims that they cannot receive a fair trial prior to the conclusion of the next presidential election and request to not even consider a new trial date until some unspecified later time have no basis in law, the filing said.

Trump's lawyers filed a motion to delay his trial on July 11, saying that during the upcoming presidential cycle, there will be no conducive circumstances to select jurors and secure a fair and impartial adjudication.

The lawyers also said that the Trump campaign requires a "tremendous amount" of time and energy and that is why he and Nauta would be busy until the election day of November 5, 2024.

In June, prosecutors charged Trump with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, one count of withholding a document or record, one count of corruptly concealing a document or record, one count of concealing a document in a Federal investigation, scheming to conceal, and making false statements and representations.

Related Topics

Election Lawyers Trump Nauta June July November December Government Court

Recent Stories

African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in ..

African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in surprising encounters

52 minutes ago
 Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participat ..

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers For ..

3 hours ago
 Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960 ..

Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960

3 hours ago
 Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 ..

Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 - Whit House

4 hours ago
 Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft ..

Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns in Past Week - Defense Mi ..

3 hours ago
 Two-day national conference on population to start ..

Two-day national conference on population to start on July 14

3 hours ago
Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat sh ..

Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat shelters

3 hours ago
 Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment ..

Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment on delay of NHA project

3 hours ago
 PAC directs departments for providing complete rec ..

PAC directs departments for providing complete record to Auditor General's offic ..

3 hours ago
 Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Register ..

Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Registered With Ukrainian Parliament

3 hours ago
 Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensio ..

Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensions: Putin

3 hours ago
 History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup ..

History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup qualifiers

3 hours ago

More Stories From World