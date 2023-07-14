(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The US Department of Justice asked the court to detain alleged Russian FSB officer Vadim Konoshchenok pending trial as he poses a "significant flight risk," according to a court filing published on Friday.

"The factors to be considered in the detention analysis show that the defendant presents a significant risk of flight," the filing said.

"(I)f Konoshchenok were to flee the United States, the government would have limited ability to recapture or extradite him."

The defendant faces a maximum possible penalty of 20 years in prison, the filing also said.

According to the Justice Department, Konoshchenok was extradited to the United States from Estonia on Thursday to face charges for providing US-made equipment to the Russian defense sector in violation of the existing sanctions and export controls.