WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The Trump administration has selected the McKesson Corporation to function as a centralized distributor of future US COVID-19 vaccines under Operation Warp Speed, the company announced in a press release on Friday.

"McKesson Corporation will expand its existing partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to support the US government's Operation Warp Speed (OWS) team as a centralized distributor of future COVID-19 vaccines and ancillary supplies needed to administer vaccinations," the release said.

McKesson explained that vaccines and related supplies will be delivered to point-of-care sites across the United States at the government's direction.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, McKesson has leveraged our deep expertise to help maintain the integrity of the healthcare supply chain, source and distribute personal protective equipment to frontline workers and stand up COVID-19 testing at Health Mart pharmacies," McKesson CEO Brian Tyler said in the release.

The CDC already has an existing contract with McKesson to support distribution as part of the its Vaccines for Children Program, the release noted.