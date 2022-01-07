UrduPoint.com

US Govt. Closes Offices Amid Snowfall, Power Outages In Washington Metropolitan Area

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2022 | 09:35 PM

The US federal government on Friday closed its offices amid the snowfall in the Washington, DC metropolitan area that has left thousands of people without power

"The federal offices in the Washington, DC area are closed," the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) said in a notice.

The OPM said because of the closure, government employees are working remotely.

The snowfall continued during the night and caused some 60,000 power outages in the state of Virginia, according to poweroutages.us. Almost 1,000 residents in the neighboring state of Maryland are without electricity. The US capital is sandwiched between the two states.

The tree major airports serving Washington, DC reported more than 400 flight cancellations and delays.

Almost half were reported at the Ronald Reagan National airport located inside the city, according to flightware.com. The Baltimore-Washington International Airport and the Dulles International Airport experienced about 100 cancellations and delays.

The Washington, DC transportation authorities announced that bus services in the city will be available on a moderate snow service plan.

"Service on some routes is suspended and detours will be in effect on certain routes to avoid areas prone to hazardous conditions such as hilly terrain and narrow streets. Approximately 119 out of 183 routes will operate," the authorities said in a statement.

