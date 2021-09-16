US Govt. Considering Requiring Vaccination for Foreign Visitors - White House Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The Biden administration is considering vaccination requirements for foreign nationals traveling to the United States, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said.

"We are exploring and considering vaccination requirements for foreign nationals traveling to the United States," Zients said on Wednesday.

Zients explained that the new system includes strengthening the mitigation efforts to the greatest extent possible and the approach to testing and surveillance.

"Our interagency working group is working to develop a plan for a consistent and safe international travel policy so that we have a new system ready to press 'Go' on when we can reopen travel so we don't suffer any significant lag time between the decision and implementation," he said.

The Biden administration will also be putting in place contact-tracing to enable the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to follow up without in-bound international travelers and those around them if someone has potentially been exposed to the novel coronavirus, Zients also said.

Some 179 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, he added.