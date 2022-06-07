(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) The US government continues to engage with Russian media outlets because it considers it important for Russians to have information, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"The US government continues to engage with Russian media outlets because we believe it is vital for the people of Russia, to have access to information," Price said during a press briefing.