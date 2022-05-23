UrduPoint.com

US Gov't Delegation To Tour Central Asia Monday-Friday - State Department

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) A US inter-agency delegation will be visiting Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan from May 23-27, the US State Department said.

The tour's goal is to "strengthen U.S. relations with the region and advance collaborative efforts to create a more connected, prosperous, and secure Central Asia," the statement released on Sunday night read.

The delegation, led by Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, is composed of senior officials of the National Security Council, the Department of Defense, the US Agency for International Development, and the US International Development Finance Corporation

The delegation will meet with senior officials, civil society and economic leaders of the four countries.

The agenda of the talks will include economic and security cooperation, support for shared values, local culture, women's rights, discussion of food security and assistance to refugees from Afghanistan.

Tajikistan will host annual bilateral consultations. In Kazakhstan, the delegation will discuss the agenda of reforms, efforts to strengthen protection of human rights and advance women's empowerment.

