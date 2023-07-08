Open Menu

US Govt. Did Not Participate In Recent Talks Between Lavrov, Ex-US Officials - Sullivan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2023 | 12:20 AM

US Govt. Did Not Participate in Recent Talks Between Lavrov, Ex-US Officials - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The US government did not participate nor sought to pursue diplomacy during a recent meeting between former US officials and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"My understanding is there was a meeting of the Council on Foreign Relations with the Foreign Minister of Russia," Sullivan said during a press briefing. "That meeting did not include participation from the United States government, the United States government did not pass messages through that meeting, the United States government did not seek to pursue diplomacy direct, indirect or otherwise through that meeting. Period."

Related Topics

Russia White House United States From Government

Recent Stories

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have D ..

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have Dud Rates Not Higher Than 2.5% ..

28 minutes ago
 US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But ..

US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But No Path to Resolution Opened - ..

27 minutes ago
 US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Fo ..

US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Focus on NATO-Kiev Relationship ..

27 minutes ago
 Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About ..

Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About Japan's Fukushima Water Discha ..

27 minutes ago
 US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable K ..

US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable Kiev to Hit Russian Territory - ..

27 minutes ago
 Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Ou ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Out of Vilnius Summit

27 minutes ago
Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as US Artillery Production Ramps ..

29 minutes ago
 Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

29 minutes ago
 US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Lo ..

US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Long Deferred Supplies to Kiev - ..

29 minutes ago
 Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore ..

Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore Block Party Shooting - Report ..

29 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balo ..

Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balochistan: CS Uqaili

39 minutes ago
 PM stresses comprehensive OIC response against des ..

PM stresses comprehensive OIC response against desecration of Holy Quran

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World