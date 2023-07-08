US Govt. Did Not Participate in Recent Talks Between Lavrov, Ex-US Officials - Sullivan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The US government did not participate nor sought to pursue diplomacy during a recent meeting between former US officials and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"My understanding is there was a meeting of the Council on Foreign Relations with the Foreign Minister of Russia," Sullivan said during a press briefing. "That meeting did not include participation from the United States government, the United States government did not pass messages through that meeting, the United States government did not seek to pursue diplomacy direct, indirect or otherwise through that meeting. Period."