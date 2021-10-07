UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Gov't Failed to Conduct Evaluation Impacts of Efforts in Afghanistan - SIGAR

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) US government agencies, including the State Department and the Agency for International Development (USAID), didn't sufficiently conduct evaluations to understand the impacts of their efforts, Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) John Sopko told House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

"US government agencies including, State and USAID, rarely conducted sufficient evaluation to understand the impact of their development efforts," Sopko said told the committee as he testified

Among the failures of the US in Afghanistan Sopko also named Washington's inability "to get the right people into the right positions at the right times."

"If better monitoring and evaluation process had been in place to evaluate programs, to combat corruption... many of the problems that contributed to the rapid collapse of the Afghan state could have been corrected," he said.

According to Sopko, Washington did not understand the Afghan political and cultural context and thereby empowering corrupt power brokers and politicians. He also noted that projects meant to mitigate conflict often exacerbated it, while the Pentagon was given much of the development aid and didn't know what to do with it.

He noted that there was also an issue with fraud in US operations in Afghanistan.

"The Afghan government created a bunch of individuals who didn't exist (ghost soldiers, police) that we paid the salaries for," Sopko said, adding that over 50% of the fuel the US bought for the Afghan government was stolen.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15. The US-led NATO troops evacuated by August 31, ending the nearly 20-year foreign military presence in the Central Asian country. Several days later, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim government.

