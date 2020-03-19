WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The US government must give top priority to the manufacture and distribution of protective equipment, including ventilators, to respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, President Donald Trump said in an Executive Order.

"I find that health and medical resources needed to respond to the spread of COVID-19, including personal protective equipment and ventilators, meet the criteria specified in section 101(b) of the Act (50 U.S.C. 4511(b))," Trump said in the Executive Order on Wednesday.

Under the delegation of authority provided in the order, the Secretary of Health and Human Services may identify additional specific health and medical resources that meet the criteria in that provision, Trump explained.

On March 13, Trump declared a national emergency recognizing the threat that the COVID-19 posed to US national security, two days after the World Health Organization announced that the outbreak of the virus could be characterized as a pandemic.