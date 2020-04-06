UrduPoint.com
US Gov't Hopes To Stabilize COVID-19 Mortality Rate Next Week - White House Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Deborah Birx told reporters during a briefing that the US officials were hoping that the coronavirus mortality rate throughout the country would stabilize due to the introduced restrictions already next week.

"Over the next week, although we'll see rising number of cases of people who lose their lives to this illness, we are also hopeful we will see a stabilization of cases across these large metro areas where the outbreak began several weeks ago," Birx said.

The official cited Spain and Italy as examples, where positive trends were observed after the adoption of such preventive measures as keeping distance, restrictions on visiting public places, and others.

On Saturday, Trump said that the number of COVID-19 deaths would be on the rise this and next week.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 337,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States with over 9,000 fatal cases. Over 17,000 patients have recovered.

