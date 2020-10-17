US Govt. Joins With CVS, Walgreens Pharmacy Chains to Provide Vaccines - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) The US government has concluded agreements with two of the largest drug store chains in the United States to provide COVID-19 vaccines to elderly and seriously ill Americans living in long-term care facilities, the Department of Defense said in a press release on Friday.

"To meet the Trump Administration's Operation Warp Speed (OWS) goals, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Defense today announced agreements with CVS and Walgreens to provide and administer COVID-19 vaccines to residents of long-term care facilities (LTCF) nationwide," the release said.

The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program will provide complete management of the COVID-19 vaccination process so that LTCF residents and staff across the United States will be able to safely and efficiently get vaccinated once vaccines are available and recommended for them, the Defense Department explained.

"Our unprecedented public-private partnership with CVS and Walgreens will provide convenient and free vaccination to residents of nursing homes across America, another historic achievement in our efforts to get a safe and effective vaccine to Americans as fast as possible," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in the release.

The program will also minimize the burden on LTCF sites and jurisdictional health departments of vaccine handling, administration, and fulfilling reporting requirements, the release added.