WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The US government is looking at significant felony cases that tie to sedition and conspiracy during last week's unrest at the US Capitol, Acting US Attorney for Washington, DC Michael Sherwin told reporters.

"The FBI is working with the US Attorney offices across the country. We are looking at the significant felony cases tie to sedition and conspiracy," Sherwin said during a press conference on Tuesday evening.