US Govt. Needs To Confirm E-Cigarettes Ban On Bubblegum, Unicorn Milk Flavors - Senator

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:16 PM

US Govt. Needs to Confirm E-Cigarettes Ban on Bubblegum, Unicorn Milk Flavors - Senator

The Trump administration needs to finalize its ban on several e-cigarette flavors, including unicorn milk and bubblegum, US Senator Dick Durbin told Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The Trump administration needs to finalize its ban on several e-cigarette flavors, including unicorn milk and bubblegum, US Senator Dick Durbin told Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar on Thursday.

"Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin pressed Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in a call for an update on the food and Drug Administration's (FDA) forthcoming e-cigarette flavor ban," Durbin said in a press release.

Durbin told Azar that HHS and the FDA needed to act quickly and not delay the removal of e-cigarette flavors - such as mint, menthol, unicorn milk, bubblegum, and razzleberry - from the market.

"I appreciate Secretary Azar's personal commitment and I'm still hopeful that by the end of this year these addictive, kid-friendly flavors will be off the shelf," Durbin said. "It is past time for the FDA to put into effect what they announced weeks ago, and what they should have done years ago."

The Trump administration has not issued final guidance to ban e-cigarette flavors despite announcing six weeks ago that they would do so "within a couple weeks," Durban said in the release.

The e-cigarette flavor ban will go into effect 30 days after it is published by the FDA, and will apply to retail and online sales, the release noted.

