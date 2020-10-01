UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Govt. Needs To Place More Americans In UN System, Combat China's Influence - Report

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:10 AM

US Govt. Needs to Place More Americans in UN System, Combat China's Influence - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The US government and Congress must work to place more Americans in key positions working for the United Nations, provide the funding for such efforts and combat China's growing influence in the world body, a Republican US House China Task Force said in a report.

"Congress and the administration should work to place more American personnel in the UN system," the report said on Wednesday. "The administration should ensure that the presence of US personnel is appropriately prioritized and coordinated while Congress should ensure that these efforts are appropriately funded.

"

Congress should also authorize the Trump administration's recently created position of Special Envoy for UN Integrity, the Task Force also recommended.

The Special Envoy position, which was created by the Trump administration in 2019, is the first role that specifically focuses on evaluating and countering "malign influences" in the United Nations system as well as coordinating interagency and multilateral responses to them from within the US government, the report said.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Trump Congress 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

UAE secures 24.8 per cent of Japan&#039;s crude oi ..

2 hours ago

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

5 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

5 hours ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

5 hours ago

Nawaz should surrender before law; proposes Nadeem ..

4 hours ago

US Embassy in Kiev Confirms Death of Employee

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.