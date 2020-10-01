WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The US government and Congress must work to place more Americans in key positions working for the United Nations, provide the funding for such efforts and combat China's growing influence in the world body, a Republican US House China Task Force said in a report.

"Congress and the administration should work to place more American personnel in the UN system," the report said on Wednesday. "The administration should ensure that the presence of US personnel is appropriately prioritized and coordinated while Congress should ensure that these efforts are appropriately funded.

"

Congress should also authorize the Trump administration's recently created position of Special Envoy for UN Integrity, the Task Force also recommended.

The Special Envoy position, which was created by the Trump administration in 2019, is the first role that specifically focuses on evaluating and countering "malign influences" in the United Nations system as well as coordinating interagency and multilateral responses to them from within the US government, the report said.