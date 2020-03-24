UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Gov't Orders 60,000 COVID-19 Test Kits In First Use Of Defense Production Act - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 09:46 PM

US Gov't Orders 60,000 COVID-19 Test Kits in First Use of Defense Production Act - Reports

The Trump administration is set to use the Defense Production Act (DPA) for the first time on Tuesday to procure 60,000 novel coronavirus test kits to help address a severe shortage to battle the pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The Trump administration is set to use the Defense Production Act (DPA) for the first time on Tuesday to procure 60,000 novel coronavirus test kits to help address a severe shortage to battle the pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported.

President Donald Trump last week issued an executive order invoking the Korean War-era law, but for days resisted calls to use it, saying he is concerned about nationalizing US businesses. Governors have called on Trump to invoke both the production and the distribution elements of the law, saying US states are having to compete against each other for supplies.

The report cited Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor, who said earlier that the Trump administration had decided to use the Defense Production Act because there are some test kits the authorities need to obtain.

Gaynor also said the US federal government was also inserting "DPA language" into a mass contract for 500 million masks.

The extent of test shortages is difficult to quantify. But anecdotal comments from residents in hard-hit places such as New York City suggest that no one can get tested for the novel coronavirus unless they are extremely sick.

Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a statistical extrapolation of data collected from more than 700 passengers who became infected on the Diamond Princess cruise ship during a quarantine that lasted nearly a month. The data - collected from a sample of more than 3,000 passengers with an average age greater than 65 - indicates that nearly one-in-five infected people never develop any symptoms.

Infected but asymptomatic victims have no way to tell they carry the virus without a test and therefore continue spreading the highly contagious disease to others.

Related Topics

Shortage Trump New York From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tecno Camon 15 grabs 3.4 million orders within fir ..

22 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law turning ADX to public ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues decision appoin ..

36 minutes ago

Pentagon to Create COVID-19 'Myth-Buster' Site to ..

4 minutes ago

KP govt decides to anti-corona spray at all masaji ..

4 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Sweden Reaches 2,272 - ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.