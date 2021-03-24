UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Govt. Report Details Steps To Protect Critical Infrastructure From 'Insider Threat'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 02:20 AM

US Govt. Report Details Steps to Protect Critical Infrastructure From 'Insider Threat'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) A new US intelligence report recommends that private organizations that operate critical infrastructure such as power grids create insider threat programs to spot employees co-opted by hostile foreign governments to commit sabotage, the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) said.

"The publication focuses on the human threats to US critical infrastructure, including employees at critical infrastructure organizations who may be exploited by foreign adversaries," NCSC said in a press release on Tuesday. "This publication provides a roadmap for critical infrastructure organizations to build effective insider threat programs.

"

The "Insider Threat Mitigation for US Critical Infrastructure Entities: Guidelines from an Intelligence Perspective" report recommends that organizations target employees "who display anomalous behavior" at an early stage.

The release cited several examples of past insider threats, including a bid to recruit employees at a French aerospace company to introduce malware into computer systems - a scheme that resulted in US criminal charges against Chinese intelligence officers in 2018.

NCSC is a unit within the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Related Topics

China Company May Criminals 2018 From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves full restructuring of ..

2 hours ago

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

3 hours ago

Biden to Attend EU Leaders' Video Summit on Thursd ..

1 hour ago

Rally held to celebrate Pakistan Day

1 hour ago

Basquiat painting sells for $41.8 mn at live-strea ..

1 hour ago

US Court Finishes Selection of Jurors for Trial of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.