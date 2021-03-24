US Govt. Report Details Steps to Protect Critical Infrastructure From 'Insider Threat'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) A new US intelligence report recommends that private organizations that operate critical infrastructure such as power grids create insider threat programs to spot employees co-opted by hostile foreign governments to commit sabotage, the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) said.

"The publication focuses on the human threats to US critical infrastructure, including employees at critical infrastructure organizations who may be exploited by foreign adversaries," NCSC said in a press release on Tuesday. "This publication provides a roadmap for critical infrastructure organizations to build effective insider threat programs.

"

The "Insider Threat Mitigation for US Critical Infrastructure Entities: Guidelines from an Intelligence Perspective" report recommends that organizations target employees "who display anomalous behavior" at an early stage.

The release cited several examples of past insider threats, including a bid to recruit employees at a French aerospace company to introduce malware into computer systems - a scheme that resulted in US criminal charges against Chinese intelligence officers in 2018.

NCSC is a unit within the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence.