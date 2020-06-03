US Govt. Short Lists 5 Companies for Final Choice to Make COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The Trump administration has narrowed down its short list of competing pharmaceutical companies to produce a COVID-19 vaccine to five, US media reported on Wednesday citing senior government officials speaking on condition of anonymity.

The five companies that have made the final cut are Moderna, a biotech firm in Massachusetts, AstraZeneca working with Oxford University researchers, Johnson & Johnson, Merck and Pfizer, the New York times reported.

The five companies have been chosen from a longer list of a dozen companies but the decision is a gamble about whether the best vaccine can be identified at a relatively early stage in the process and then be produced in large quantities quickly without facing unexpected production or other problems, the report said.

The final decision about which company has been chosen to manufacture the vaccine will be announced at the White House over the next few weeks, according to government officials, the report also said.

Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Oxford-AstraZeneca have already been given $2.2 billion in US Federal funding in support of vaccine projects, the report added.