US Govt. Starts Process To Revoke Chinese State Media Freedom To Operate - Statement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 01:50 AM

US Govt. Starts Process to Revoke Chinese State Media Freedom to Operate - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The US government has initiated a process whereby three state-owned Chinese media entities may be barred from legally operating within the United States, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Friday.

"The Federal Communications Commission today issued Orders to Show Cause against four companies that are ultimately subject to the ownership and control of the Chinese government: China Telecom Americas, China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks and [its subsidiary] ComNet," the commission said in a statement.

The orders direct the companies to explain why the commission should not start the process of revoking their domestic and international section authorizations enabling them to operate in the United States, the statement said.

"The Show Cause Orders reflect our deep concern - one shared by the US Departments of Commerce, Defense, Homeland Security, Justice, and State and the US Trade Representative - about these companies' vulnerability to the exploitation, influence, and control of the Chinese Communist Party," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in the statement.

The action followed the FCC's 2019 rejection on national security and law enforcement grounds of China mobile USA's application to provide international telecommunications services between the United States and foreign destinations, the statement noted.

