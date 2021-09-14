UrduPoint.com

US Govt. System Far Too Slow To Meet China-Russia Challenge - Joint Chiefs Vice Chair

US Govt. System far Too Slow to Meet China-Russia Challenge - Joint Chiefs Vice Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The US government is too bureaucratic and has been moving far too slowly to respond to or catch up with the rapid modernization and expansion of conventional and nuclear forces by both Russia and China, Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chairman Gen. John Hyten said on Monday.

"We are still moving unbelievably slowly. We are so unbelievably bureaucratic and we're so risk averse," Hyten told a Brookings Institution podcast. "You have to move fast when you have an adversary like Russia or China and we still move far too slow."

Hyten said he was especially worried by the enormous scale and extraordinary speed of China's strategic long intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capability build-up in its fixed silos, which was not limited by the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) constraints that the United States and Russia had mutually agreed to.

"What worries me is the almost unprecedented nuclear modernization that ... you see; hundreds and hundreds of fixed silos coming in. There is no limit to how many weapons China can put in those silos. They can put 10 reentry vehicles (each carrying a thermonuclear warhead) in each of those ICBMs," he said.

The United States was not capable of matching China's rate of silo construction and modernization and was falling more than a decade behind Beijing, Hyten also said.

"Why are they building that enormous nuclear capability faster than anyone else in the world? We are taking 10 to 15 years to modernize 400 silos. China is building that number of silos overnight," he added.

The United States also needed to initiate the kind of long-term strategic weapons dialogue with China that it had already established with Russia, Hyten concluded.

