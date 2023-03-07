UrduPoint.com

US Gov't To Challenge JetBlue-Spirit Airline Merger With Antitrust Suit - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The US Justice Department is expected to sue a $3.8 billion merger between airlines JetBlue and Spirit Airlines in Federal court, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The antitrust lawsuit, which is expected to be filed as soon as Tuesday, will allege that the elimination of Spirit would increase overall ticket prices and decrease options for travelers, the report said.

The suit will be joined by a Department of Transportation proceeding blocking the transfer of Spirit's airline certificate on the grounds that the transfer goes against the public interest, according to the report.

This would be the first time that the DOT has used its authority to block the certification of transfers since the airline industry was deregulated in 1978.

