US Gov't To Cover Costs Of Deploying National Guard In NY, California, Washington - Trump

Mon 23rd March 2020 | 03:30 AM

US Gov't to Cover Costs of Deploying National Guard in NY, California, Washington - Trump

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The US Federal government will fully cover the costs of deploying national guard units in the states of New York, California and Washington to help fight the coronavirus, US President Donald Trump said.

"Today I'm announcing action to help New York, California and Washington ensure that the national guard can effectively respond to this crisis," Trump said on Sunday.

According to the US president, other states most affected by COVID-19 will receive help too.

"Through FEMA [federal emergency management] the federal government will be funding 100 percent of the cost of deploying national guard units to carry out approved missions to stop the virus, while governors remain in command," Trump said.

Trump said he was approving major disaster declarations for New York and Washington. A request from California will be approved "very quickly," Trump said, adding that it could be approved "maybe tonight."

Trump said the coronavirus was a "great national trial" and that the United States was at war fighting a "horrible invisible enemy."

