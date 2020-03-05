US Gov't To Withhold Money From Sanctuary Cities Per Court Ruling - Trump
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 08:22 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The US government will begin blocking federal subsidies to state and local governments that shelter illegal immigrants from prosecution and deportation, President Donald Trump said in a Twitter statement on Thursday.
"As per recent Federal Court ruling, the Federal Government will be withholding funds from Sanctuary Cities. They should change their status and go non-Sanctuary. Do not protect criminals!" Trump said.