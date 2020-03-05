(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The US government will begin blocking federal subsidies to state and local governments that shelter illegal immigrants from prosecution and deportation, President Donald Trump said in a Twitter statement on Thursday.

"As per recent Federal Court ruling, the Federal Government will be withholding funds from Sanctuary Cities. They should change their status and go non-Sanctuary. Do not protect criminals!" Trump said.