WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The Biden administration has approved and is starting to implement this week its revised application program to legally allow the children of Central American refugees to enter the United States, the Department of State announced on Monday.

"Today, we are proud to announce that the CAM (Central American Minors) application has been approved," the department said in a media note. "New applications will be accepted beginning September 14. Throughout August, resettlement support center partners were trained to support families during the process."

The CAM program was revised by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)'s US Citizenship and Immigration Services and the State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, the note explained.

"The reopening of CAM coupled with eligibility expansion are components of President Biden's multi-pronged approach to address the challenges of irregular migration throughout North and Central America. A greater number of qualifying individuals now have access to this program," the State Department said.

Eligibility to petition will now be extended to include legal guardians in addition to parents and will also include US-based parents or legal guardians who had a pending asylum application or a pending visa petition filed before May 15, 2021, the department added.