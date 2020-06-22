UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Gov't Upholds DACA Program, Intends To Discontinue Eventually - Homeland Security

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 12:30 AM

US Gov't Upholds DACA Program, Intends to Discontinue Eventually - Homeland Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The US government will continue the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), also known as the "Dreamers" program, in line with the Supreme Court's decision, but with an outlook to terminate it, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said on Sunday.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court blocked the administration of US President Donald Trump from discontinuing the Obama-era program that safeguards undocumented immigrants from deportation provided that they had arrived in the United States in childhood.

"We'll continue the program as we have over the past two years, continuing to renew [work visas for DACA immigrants], but the president has been very clear about wanting to find a lasting solution for these individuals. He has also directed the department to take a look at the court opinion, take a look at our rationale, and we are doing that as well so that we can, again, wind down this program," Wolf told CBS.

The official pointed out that when adopting the program in 2012, former president Barack Obama's administration did not provide the public with the opportunity to comment on what Wolf called "such a monumental decision."

"We known that the DACA program is unlawful. The Supreme Court even this week did not say that the program was lawful, and, in fact, they said that the Department [of Homeland Security] has the ability to rescind the program," Wolf said.

According to the official, it was the administration's rationale for terminating the program that the court found unacceptable.

Earlier this week, Trump said that the administration would soon submit a revised rationale for discontinuing the program. The US president has put effort to suspend the Dreamers program since 2017, all of them so far blocked by courts.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Barack Obama Trump Chad United States Sunday 2017 All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,379 new confirmed cases of ..

13 seconds ago

Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres, ..

1 hour ago

Ambassador of Azerbaijan thanks UAE for medical ai ..

2 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to re-open June 24

2 hours ago

Mosul has been a capital of creative industries fo ..

4 hours ago

National Ambulance uses live virtual training to r ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.