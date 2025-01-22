US Govt Workers In Diversity Jobs To Be Put On Leave As Programs Ordered Shut
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 01:20 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) US federal employees working in diversity offices must be put on paid leave by Wednesday evening as the new administration of Donald Trump has ordered the programs shut, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on X.
"Send a notification to all employees of DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility) offices that they are being placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately as the agency takes steps to close/end all DEIA initiatives, offices and program," said a US Office of Personnel Management memo posted on X.
The memo directed all department and agency heads to send workers notice by 5:00 pm Wednesday and was confirmed by Leavitt.
On Monday, the first day of his second term as president, Trump repealed numerous executive orders promoting LGBTQ equality, and issued new ones decreeing only two genders and ending government diversity programs.
On the campaign trail, he vilified diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies in the federal government and corporate world, saying they discriminated against white people -- men in particular.
"The Biden Administration forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs, going by the name 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' (DEI), into virtually all aspects of the Federal Government, in areas ranging from airline safety to the military," said one executive order ending such programs.
While campaigning, the Republican also demonized any recognition of gender diversity, attacking transgender people -- notably transgender women in sports -- and gender-affirming care for children.
In front of a crowd of supporters in Washington on Monday, Trump wiped out 78 executive orders, actions and presidential memoranda issued by his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden.
Several of the overturned decrees promoted diversity and equality in the government, workplaces and healthcare, as well as the rights of LGBTQ Americans.
