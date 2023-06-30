Open Menu

US Grand Jury Declines To Indict Rapper Travis Scott In Deadly Astroworld Event - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2023 | 02:50 AM

US Grand Jury Declines to Indict Rapper Travis Scott in Deadly Astroworld Event - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) A Texas grand jury declined to indict US rapper Travis Scott and several others in connection to a deadly incident that left ten concertgoers dead at the Astroworld Festival in 2021, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said during a press conference.

"Today, a Harris County grand jury no-billed... Travis Scott on all criminal charges related to the deaths of ten spectators of his concert, of the Travis Scott Astroworld concert," Ogg said on Thursday.

The Texas grand jury found that no crime occurred, no single individual was criminally responsible for the deaths of the ten spectators who died during the concert, Ogg said.

Scott previously said he did not hear any calls of distress from the crowd that would make him stop the show, but explained that it was hard to see clearly from the stage due to the lighting and pyrotechnics.

He also said accidents happen during concerts, such as people passing out, especially since his shows are famous for being rowdy, but usually the venue staff is in charge of fan safety and security.

There were about 50,000 people in attendance at the festival on November 5, 2021 where a crowd surge started late in the evening during Scott's performance. Eight people, including two teenagers under the age of 18, were pronounced dead the night of the concert. Over two dozen people were hospitalized, including five minors. Two of the victims, one of them a 9-year-old boy, died a few days later. Scott reportedly stopped his set several times to ask security to help the fans get out of the crowd.

