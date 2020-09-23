US Grand Jury Indicts 1 Police Officer in Breonna Taylor Killing - Judge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) A US grand jury in Jefferson County, Kentucky, has indicted former police officer Brett Hankison on multiple criminal charges in the killing of Breonna Taylor, Judge Annie O'Connell said during a virtual reading of the charges on Wednesday.

O'Connell said Hankison has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first-degree.

A warrant has been issued for Hankison's arrest and his bond will be set at $15,000, O'Connell said.