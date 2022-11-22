US Grants $7.5 Million to Philippine Maritime Law Enforcement Agencies - Harris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris announced $7.5 million in funding for Philippine maritime law enforcement agencies on Monday during her historic visit to Palawan, the White House said in a press release.

The assistance will "increase (the agencies') capacity and capabilities to counter IUU fishing, improve maritime domain awareness, and provide search and rescue support," the release stated.

Harris also announced a new initiative to upgrade and expand the Philippine Coast Guard's vessel traffic management system to improve maritime safety. The US will also provide the Philippines with near-real-time data under the Quad's Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness initiative to deliver a common operating picture of waterways in order to promote transparency and detect and counter illicit activities.

The highest-ranking US official to ever visit Palawan, Harris is visiting the Philippines to cement its support as an ally in "upholding the international rules-based order" in the South China Sea. This includes issues such as respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, unimpeded lawful commerce, peaceful resolution of disputes, and the freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea.