US Grants Compassionate Use Authorization For Hearing Device Made With 3D Printer

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 11:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) A hearing aid created by the Veterans Administration (VA) using a 3D printer received compassionate use authorization from the food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in a patient suffering from a collapsed ear canal, the VA said on Thursday.

"VA was granted the ability to prescribe an experimental 3D printed audiological device specifically designed for a single patient," VA Director of 3D Printing Beth Ripley said in a press release. "The 76-year-old Veteran patient has a rare medical condition that causes the ear canal to collapse and muffle sound."

The 3D printed stent is inserted in the external ear canal to keep it from collapsing and allow sound to pass through.

The device was designed and created at a VA medical center in the state of South Carolina, the VA said.

In 2017, VA launched a 3D Printing Network printing-network - since expanded to more than 60 VA medical centers - to explore possible uses of the technology in clinical settings, according to the release.

FDA's compassionate use authorization allows patients access to prototype medications, biologics and medical devices for medical treatment outside of clinical trials when no comparable or satisfactory alternative therapy options exists.

More Stories From World

