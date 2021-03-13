US Grants Myanmar Nationals Temporary Protected Status - Homeland Security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The Biden administration has designated Myanmar citizens living in the United States as being eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement on Friday.

"Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is designating Burma for TPS for 18 months," the release said. "This new designation of Burma for TPS enables Burmese nationals (and individuals without nationality who last habitually resided in Burma) currently residing in the United States to file initial applications for TPS."