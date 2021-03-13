US Grants Myanmar Nationals Temporary Protected Status - Homeland Security Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The Biden administration has designated Myanmar citizens living in the United States as being eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement.

"Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is designating Burma for TPS for 18 months," the statement said on Friday. "This new designation of Burma for TPS enables Burmese nationals (and individuals without nationality who last habitually resided in Burma) currently residing in the United States to file initial applications for TPS."

Mayorkas decided to designate Myanmar for TPS after consultation with interagency partners and consideration of the extraordinary conditions in the country caused by the military coup last month, which has led to continuing violence, arbitrary detentions and use of lethal violence against peaceful protesters, the statement explained.

"Due to the military coup and security forces' brutal violence against civilians, the people of Burma are suffering a complex and deteriorating humanitarian crisis. ...I have designated Burma (Myanmar) for TPS so that Burmese (Myanmar) nationals and habitual residents may remain temporarily in the United States," Myaorkas said.

Only individuals who are already residing in the United States are eligible for TPS. Individuals who can demonstrate continuous residence in the United States as of March 11, 2021, are eligible for TPS under the designation, according to the statement.