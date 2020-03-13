US Grants Visa, Mastercard Waiver to Operate in Venezuela - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The United States issued a general license to major payment systems, including visa and Mastercard, for operations in Venezuela without the risk of being exposed to American sanctions, the US Treasury announced.

The waiver is granted to MasterCard Incorporated, Visa Inc., American Express Company, Western Union Company, and MoneyGram International for most transactions with Banco de Venezuela, S.A. Banco Universal, Banco Bicentenario del Pueblo, de la Clase Obrera, Mujer y Comunas, Banco Universal C.

A., Banco del Tesoro, C.A. Banco Universal, and Banco Central de Venezuela.

The license replaces the previous one issued last August, Treasury said Thursday.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Venezuela for more than a decade and intensified pressure in 2019 in support of self-declared Interim President Juan Guaido and his bid to oust Nicolas Maduro. Russia, China, Turkey and many other countries say they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate leader of Venezuela.