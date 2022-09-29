UrduPoint.com

US Grants Waiver To Puerto Rico To Import Fuel In Wake Of Hurricane Fiona - Mayorkas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2022 | 04:00 AM

US Grants Waiver to Puerto Rico to Import Fuel in Wake of Hurricane Fiona - Mayorkas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The Biden administration has granted a waiver to allow Puerto Rico to import much-needed diesel fuel following damage caused by Hurricane Fiona this past weekend, US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

"In response to urgent and immediate needs of the Puerto Rican people in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, I have approved a temporary and targeted Jones Act waiver to ensure that the people of Puerto Rico have sufficient diesel to run generators needed for electricity and the functioning critical facilities as they recover from Hurricane Fiona," Mayorkas said in a press release on Wednesday.

Hurricane Fiona swept Puerto Rico on Sunday causing a power outage across the entire territory of the island. The hurricane was accompanied by record rainfall with up to 1,000 millimetres (39.37 inches) of precipitation in some regions.

The Jones Act prevented a ship carrying 300,000 barrels of diesel to unload its cargo in Puerto Rico, media reported. The act requires shipping between US ports to be conducted by American-flagged vessels.

Related Topics

Electricity Import Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

4 hours ago
 Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to cont ..

Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to continue relief works: Munir Akram ..

4 hours ago
 US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to ..

US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to Ukraine Will Take a Few Years

4 hours ago
 US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord ..

US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord Stream Leaks for Hours in Sep ..

4 hours ago
 US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'A ..

US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'Annexed' Land Still Ukrainian - ..

4 hours ago
 Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian R ..

Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian Referendums - Prime Minister's ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.