US Gravely Concerned By Coup, 'Bloodshed' In Myanmar - Envoy To UN

Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Gravely Concerned by Coup, 'Bloodshed' in Myanmar - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday Washington was seriously concerned about Myanmar's military violent crackdown on protesters ahead of the UN Security Council meeting on the issue this week.

"Looking to tomorrow, we will be holding closed consultation on Burma [Myanmar]. The United States is gravely concerned about the coup and the bloodshed that has followed there," Thomas-Greenfield said. "Instead of demonstrating respect for the rule of law, pursuing dialogue and refraining from violence, the military has dramatically accelerated violence against the people of Burma."

Thomas-Greenfield called unacceptable the use of violence by Myanmar's security forces against peaceful protesters opposing the seizure of power and urged the UN Security Council to unite on Friday in insisting on the reversal of the coup.

"The people of Burma have stood firm for democracy," Thomas-Greenfield said. "Our voices need to be equally firm, and they must be united in supporting the people of Burma."

Myanmar has been ravaged by rallies since February 1, when the military ousted the civilian government, alleging it rigged the election, and declared a year-long state of emergency.

Earlier, UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said that Wednesday was the bloodiest day since the military coup, with the single-day death toll standing at 38.

