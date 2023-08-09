US 'greatly worried' about health of detained Niger president

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The United States voiced concern on Wednesday about the health of Niger's detained president after Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to him by telephone.

"We are greatly worried about his health and his personal safety and the personal safety of his family," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

Niger's Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou recently said that Mohamed Bazoum was being held with his wife and son without electricity or water.

Miller declined to offer details from Blinken's call, which took place late Tuesday US time, on the condition of Bazoum, an elected Western ally who was detained during a July 26 takeover by the military.

But he said health concerns were one reason why Blinken's acting deputy, Victoria Nuland, sought unsuccessfully to see Bazoum during an unannounced visit on Monday.

"As time goes on, as he's held in isolation, it's a situation that is of growing concern to us," Miller said.