US-Greece Defense Partnership Poses No Threat to Turkey - US Envoy

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) US-Greece partnership under the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) poses no threat to Turkey, the US Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, said on Friday.

On October 14, the United States and Greece signed an amendment to their existing mutual defense agreement that allows US forces to train and operate from additional locations inside Greece. Under the agreement, Washington gains an extremely important base in Alexandroupolis. Many experts believe the deal to be directed against Russia. In turn, the Greek authorities say US bases will protect the country in case of an attack by Turkey.

"The alliance partnership between the United States and Greece, as manifested in eastern Macedonia and Thrace, is not a threat to Turkey. It is about reinforcing the credibility of our alliance commitments. It is about developing Greece's roll and the strength of Greece on NATO's South Eastern flank and deepening the bilateral military partnership between us, which, as the new MDCA demonstrates, is stronger than it has ever been.

Something that is good for Greece, good for the United States, but also good for our alliance," Pyatt said at the 2021 Thessaloniki Summit, commenting on concern expressed by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan over the US presence in Greece.

When asked to assess defense cooperation and strategic dialogue between Greece and the US, Pyatt said that bilateral relations are "at a peak, but not at the summit." He said.

He also announced an upcoming rotation of US troops through the port of Alexandroupolis.

"Our defense relationship, I think everybody agrees, is stronger than it has ever been. We're going to demonstrate than in the next couple of weeks with a very large rotation of forces through Alexandroupolis," he said.

The MDCA became the second renewed agreement for mutual military cooperation for three years - the previous one was signed in October 2019. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece said that the agreement strengthens the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.