UrduPoint.com

US-Greece Defense Partnership Poses No Threat To Turkey - US Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 05:13 PM

US-Greece Defense Partnership Poses No Threat to Turkey - US Envoy

US-Greece partnership under the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) poses no threat to Turkey, the US Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, said on Friday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) US-Greece partnership under the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) poses no threat to Turkey, the US Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, said on Friday.

On October 14, the United States and Greece signed an amendment to their existing mutual defense agreement that allows US forces to train and operate from additional locations inside Greece. Under the agreement, Washington gains an extremely important base in Alexandroupolis. Many experts believe the deal to be directed against Russia. In turn, the Greek authorities say US bases will protect the country in case of an attack by Turkey.

"The alliance partnership between the United States and Greece, as manifested in eastern Macedonia and Thrace, is not a threat to Turkey. It is about reinforcing the credibility of our alliance commitments. It is about developing Greece's roll and the strength of Greece on NATO's South Eastern flank and deepening the bilateral military partnership between us, which, as the new MDCA demonstrates, is stronger than it has ever been.

Something that is good for Greece, good for the United States, but also good for our alliance," Pyatt said at the 2021 Thessaloniki Summit, commenting on concern expressed by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan over the US presence in Greece.

When asked to assess defense cooperation and strategic dialogue between Greece and the US, Pyatt said that bilateral relations are "at a peak, but not at the summit." He said.

He also announced an upcoming rotation of US troops through the port of Alexandroupolis.

"Our defense relationship, I think everybody agrees, is stronger than it has ever been. We're going to demonstrate than in the next couple of weeks with a very large rotation of forces through Alexandroupolis," he said.

The MDCA became the second renewed agreement for mutual military cooperation for three years - the previous one was signed in October 2019. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece said that the agreement strengthens the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Russia Turkey Washington Thessaloniki Alliance United States Macedonia Greece Tayyip Erdogan October 2019 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Weeklong Training Course on ‘Diagnostic Ultrason ..

Weeklong Training Course on ‘Diagnostic Ultrasonography in Animals’ conclude ..

7 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims one life with ten new infections i ..

COVID-19 claims one life with ten new infections in 24 hours

24 seconds ago
 Sindh Govt left poor at mercy of mafias, profiteer ..

Sindh Govt left poor at mercy of mafias, profiteers: Farrukh Habib

25 seconds ago
 Reduction in corona cases continues in KP

Reduction in corona cases continues in KP

27 seconds ago
 PFA seizes 16,000 rotten eggs consignment, dispose ..

PFA seizes 16,000 rotten eggs consignment, disposed off

2 minutes ago
 VU celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi at 207 campuses al ..

VU celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi at 207 campuses all across Pakistan

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.