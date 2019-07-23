UrduPoint.com
US, Greece Discuss Defense Ties, Support Activity At Souda Bay - European Command

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:55 PM

US European Command (EUCOM) commander Gen. Tod Wolters and Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff Gen. Christos Christodoulou conducted talks about bilateral defense ties and the United States' support activity at Souda Bay, EUCOM said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) US European Command (EUCOM) commander Gen. Tod Wolters and Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff Gen. Christos Christodoulou conducted talks about bilateral defense ties and the United States' support activity at Souda Bay, EUCOM said on Tuesday.

"During their engagement, the two leaders discussed a broad range of topics, including the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement, US Naval Support Activity at Souda Bay, and continued commitment to a strong defense relationship through joint exercises and training," EUCOM said in a press release.

The two officials also discussed the ongoing defense activities between Greece and the United States.

During the talks, Wolters expressed gratitude to his Greek counterpart for hosting United States' troops in Greece.

The US-Greece agreement on the military base in Souda Bay is extended annually for a period of one year.

