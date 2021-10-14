UrduPoint.com

US, Greece Sign Amendment For Defense Agreement To Stay In Force Indefinitely- State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 07:40 PM

US, Greece Sign Amendment for Defense Agreement to Stay in Force Indefinitely- State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The United States and Greece on Thursday signed an amendment to the existing Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement enabling it to remain in force indefinitely and allow US forces to train and operate from different locations in the country.

"The Foreign Minister (Nicos Dendias) and I will sign an amendment to the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement between our countries. This update will allow the agreement to remain in force indefinitely and it enables US forces in Greece to train and operate from additional locations," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a signing ceremony.

