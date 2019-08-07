US, Greek, Cypriot, Israeli High-Ranking Energy Officials to Meet in Athens Wednesday

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) High-level energy officials from the United States, Israel, Cyprus, and Greece will meet in the Greek capital of Athens on Wednesday to discuss relevant issues on agenda.

Among the participants will be Greek Environment and Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, Cypriot Minister of Energy, Commerce, and Industry Georgios Lakkotrypis, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz and US Assistant Secretary at the State Department's Bureau of Energy Resources Francis R.

Fannon.

The officials will discuss cooperation and the construction of the EastMed natural gas pipeline. They are also expected to establish a working committee on identifying specific cooperation projects and their implementation.